BBCAmerica Acquires Two New Dramas

BBC America has acquired two new British drama miniseries -- White Heat and Inside Men -- to air as part of the net's "Dramaville" block.

The six-episode White

Heat, from ITV Global Entertainment, follows the lives and relationships of

seven friends from their time as student flatmates in London in 1965 to the

present. The series stars Sam Clafin (Snow

White and the Huntsman) and Claire Foy (Upstairs

Downstairs) and will premiere on Wednesday, May 9 at 10 p.m.

Inside Men, a

four-episode BBC production, tells the story of three security depot employees

who execute a multi-million pound cash heist and the resulting fallout on their

own consciences. The series will premiere on Wednesday, June 20 at 10 p.m.,

following White Heat's run on the

night.

White Heat and Inside Men join BBC America's recentlyannounced co-production Ripper Street,

which will debut as part of Dramaville in fall 2012.