BBCAmerica Acquires Two New Dramas
BBC America has acquired two new British drama miniseries -- White Heat and Inside Men -- to air as part of the net's "Dramaville" block.
The six-episode White
Heat, from ITV Global Entertainment, follows the lives and relationships of
seven friends from their time as student flatmates in London in 1965 to the
present. The series stars Sam Clafin (Snow
White and the Huntsman) and Claire Foy (Upstairs
Downstairs) and will premiere on Wednesday, May 9 at 10 p.m.
Inside Men, a
four-episode BBC production, tells the story of three security depot employees
who execute a multi-million pound cash heist and the resulting fallout on their
own consciences. The series will premiere on Wednesday, June 20 at 10 p.m.,
following White Heat's run on the
night.
White Heat and Inside Men join BBC America's recentlyannounced co-production Ripper Street,
which will debut as part of Dramaville in fall 2012.
