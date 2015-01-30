BBC America Acquires ‘QI’

BBC America announced Friday it has acquired quiz show QI, which stands for "quite interesting."

The show is hosted by Stephen Fry—who also will host The EE British Academy Film Awards—and is a panel show in which contestants are rewarded for answers that are “quite interesting.”

Each season has a different letter of the alphabet as a theme. Season J will premiere with three back-to-back episodes on Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

QI was created by executive producer John Lloyd and is distributed by FreemantleMedia International.

Fry will host The EE British Academy Film Awards for the tenth time, which will air Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.