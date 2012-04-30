BBC, ABC Launch 'Dancing With the Stars' Online Game

BBC Worldwide and ABC Entertainment have launched Dancing With the Stars: Keep Dancing, an online game that the two companies are billing as the first free-to-play online game tied to the hit show, Dancing With the Stars.

The game is available to play now on ABC.com/DancingWithTheStars and at DWTSKeepDancing.com. Meanwhile, BBC Worldwide Digital Entertainment and Games is launching Strictly Keep Dancing in the U.K. to accompany the original version of the format, which is titled Strictly Come Dancing.

Over time, BBC Worldwide will roll out Dancing With the Stars: Keep Dancing to the 75 plus territories where the show is broadcast. These versions will be localized to match the professional dancers featured in the local version of the format.

The online game allows players to customize their personal avatar complete with makeup, hair and fantastic costumes as they learn the Samba, Jive, Tango and other dance routines that they can customize as they compete against friends and other fans for the Mirror Ball trophy.

"Dancing With the Stars is a global pop culture phenomenon and developing this game has been a major initiative for our business," noted Robert Nashak, executive VP, BBC Worldwide Digital Entertainment & Games, in a statement. "We've tried hard to create a fun and authentic experience that fully engages players in everything that it takes to be a celebrity contestant on the show."

The game was developed and produced by BBC Worldwide Digital Entertainment & Games.

"Fans can't get enough of Dancing With the Stars, and this game allows them to become completely immersed in the experience," said Karin Gilford, senior VP, digital media, ABC Television Network added in a statement. "We think the ease of use, along with the degree to which fans can customize their own experience will make it an absolute obsession for anyone who has dreamed of taking a twirl under the mirror ball."