Bayou City Broadcasting Buys Sage Broadcasting Stations

Sage Broadcasting, the Houston-based owner of several west Texas stations, is selling its remaining broadcasting concerns to new group Bayou City Broadcasting. The stations include KIDY San Angelo, KXVA and KIDZ Abilene and KIDU Brownwood.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The application for Federal Communications Commission approval is to be filed shortly. Pending FCC approval, Bayou City “has entered into a local marketing agreement with Sage to provide programming to the stations.”

Bayou City is run by broadcast sales veteran DuJuan McCoy. “The stations have a great group of employees that have done phenomenal work for Sage for the past 23 years,” he said. “We look forward to making Fox San Angelo and Abilene even stronger for the communities and advertisers we serve.”

McCoy hinted at more acquisitions. “This is just the beginning for Bayou City,” he said.

Kalil & Co. and MMTC Media Brokers worked out the transaction.