Bayless Jumps to Fox Sports From ESPN

Skip Bayless is joining Fox Sports as the host of a new sports talk show on FS1 that will premiere on Sept. 6, Fox Sports said.

Bayless most recently hosted First Take on ESPN2 and had worked at ESPN since 2004. Before that, he’d worked with Fox Sports in 2001 and 2002, making appearances on The Last Word and The Best Damn Sports Show Period.

“Skip Bayless is one of the most incisive opinionists in all of media,” said Jamie Horowitz, president Fox Sports National Networks. “He’s equal parts fearless and relentless, and his rebellious spirit is a tremendous addition to the lineup of talent and shows that we are building for FS1.”

More details on the new show will be announced in the coming weeks, the network said.

“To have the opportunity to do this show, at this network, with this team, is a dream come true,” said Bayless. “I will always appreciate my time at my former employer, but this new FS1 show will truly let me be me. I am ready to unleash with Fox attitude.”