‘BattleBots’ Back on Discovery May 15

BattleBots returns to Discovery May 15. Discovery is calling it “the largest international field” in the show’s 20-year history, with more than 80 robots from a dozen countries battling for The Giant Nut.

Each match sees two remote-controlled robots compete in a three-minute battle. Bite Force won the competition last year.

“BattleBots is the perfect combination of engineering wit, cutting-edge design and adrenaline pumping entertainment,” said Scott Lewers, executive VP, multiplatform programming, Discovery, factual & head of content, Science. “It’s the perfect show for the entire family to watch together. We’re incredibly excited to work with the teams at BattleBots and Whalerock to bring it back bigger than ever before. Fans will be blown away by what they see.”

Sportscaster Chris Rose and UFC fighter Kenny Florian offer play by play, while Faruq Tauheed is the ring announcer. Production is set to begin in April in Long Beach, California.

“For our fans there are two times of year: Robot Fighting Season, and waiting for Robot Fighting Season,” said Chris Cowan, executive producer, Whalerock Industries. “We couldn’t be prouder that our partner Discovery has dramatically increased our programming block to satisfy our legions of dedicated fans. The quest to crown this year’s most dominant combat robot is on!”

BattleBots previously aired on Comedy Central, where it launched in 2000, and ABC.

Ed Roski and Greg Munson created BattleBots. It is produced by BattleBots, Inc. and Whalerock Industries. Executive producers are Lloyd Braun, Chris Cowan, Edward P. Roski (Trey), Greg Munson, Tom Gutteridge and Aaron Catling. Wyatt Channell executive produces for Discovery Channel.