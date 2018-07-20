‘Battlebots’ Airs Desperado Tournament Aug. 3

Battlebots is hosting its Desperado Tournament to kick off the second half of its season on Discovery. The Desperado Tournament features eight teams battling to win one guaranteed place in the final 16 qualifiers. It airs on Friday, Aug. 3 on Discovery Channel, and Aug. 8 on Science Channel.

It is the first of ten remaining episodes in the season. When the season ends, the top robot wins the Giant Nut. Tombstone, Minotaur, Chomp, Witch Doctor, Bronco and Bombshell are among the tougher robots in the competition.

Chris Rose and Kenny Florian host Battlebots. Jessica Chobot is the sideline reporter and Faruq Tauheed the ring announcer.

BattleBots is created by Ed Roski and Greg Munson and produced by Whalerock Industries and BattleBots Inc. Executive producers are Lloyd Braun, Chris Cowan, Edward P. Roski (Trey), Greg Munson, Tom Gutteridge and Aaron Catling. Wyatt Channell executive produces for Discovery Channel and Science Channel.