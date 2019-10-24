Battin Leaving WarnerMedia for Post at Delta Air Lines

Molly Battin, chief corporate marketing and brand strategy officer at AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit, is leaving the company to become VP of marketing at Delta Air Lines, effective Nov. 11.

Battin, who joined Turner in 2000, was appointed to her current post in June. The Turner brand became part of WarnerMedia after Time Warner was acquired by AT&T.

Battin joins a list of Turner execs who have left WarnerMedia that is headed by former CEO John Martin and president David Levy.

Michael Tatum, who has served as Turner’s senior VP, brand experience, will be elevated to senior VP for brand strategy and planning at WarnerMedia. Tatum will oversee the development and implementation of WarnerMedia’s brand story and visual identity across the company, aligning communications platforms, brand activations and corporate creative with the corporate strategy and messaging.

At Delta, Battin will report to Tim Mapes, senior VP and chief marketing and communications officer. She will "have oversight of our world-class global marketing communications and creative service teams," Mapes said in a staff email.

Before joining Turner Battin was VP of marketing for EzGov, an Atlanta-based e-Government company. She also held posts at Coca-Cola Co. and at ad agencies Bates USA and D’Arcy Masius Benton & Bowles.