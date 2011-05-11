Batt Humphreys to be Interim ‘Early Show' EP

Batt Humphreys is returning to CBS News as interim executive

producer of The Early Show. He starts

Monday, May 16.

Humphreys was a senior producer on The Early Show for 15 years before he left CBS in 2007 to be an

author.

On Monday, Jeff fager, CBS News chairman, and David Rhodes, president, announced that current Early ShowEP David Friedman would leave the third-place broadcast after just 16 months at

the helm.The pair have been looking at a change in direction at The Early Show, to make it newsier.

CBS' evening newscast is also going through personnel

changes. On Tuesday CBS Evening News

EP Rick Kaplan said Thursday would be his last day at broadcast, following

the news that Scott Pelley would succeed Katie Couric in the anchor chair. TV Newser first reported the news.