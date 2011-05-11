Batt Humphreys to be Interim ‘Early Show' EP
Batt Humphreys is returning to CBS News as interim executive
producer of The Early Show. He starts
Monday, May 16.
Humphreys was a senior producer on The Early Show for 15 years before he left CBS in 2007 to be an
author.
On Monday, Jeff fager, CBS News chairman, and David Rhodes, president, announced that current Early ShowEP David Friedman would leave the third-place broadcast after just 16 months at
the helm.The pair have been looking at a change in direction at The Early Show, to make it newsier.
CBS' evening newscast is also going through personnel
changes. On Tuesday CBS Evening News
EP Rick Kaplan said Thursday would be his last day at broadcast, following
the news that Scott Pelley would succeed Katie Couric in the anchor chair. TV Newser first reported the news.
