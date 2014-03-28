‘Batman’ TV Series Creator Lorenzo Semple Jr. Dies

Lorenzo Semple Jr., who created the 60s Batman TV series, has died. He was 91.

Semple passed away of natural causes on Thursday at his Los Angeles home.

The New York born writer wrote screenplays for a number of movies, including Papillon, Three Days of the Condor, Pretty Poison, Flash Gordon and the 1983 James Bond film Never Say Never Again.

The Hollywood veteran most recently appeared in the YouTube series "Reel Geezers" alongside producer Marcia Nasatir, in which the pair reviewed movies.

His daughter Maria Semple followed in her father’s footsteps, writing and producing shows Suddenly Susan and Mad About You. She also served as a consulting producer on ArrestedDevelopment.

Semple started out as journalist during World War II before moving to playwriting in the 1950s and then screenwriting.

He is survived by wife Joyce and children Johanna, Lorenzo and Maria. He also has six grandchildren.