Batman Helps TCM Expand ‘Noir Alley’ Film Franchise

The Dark Knight is aiming the Bat Signal at Turner Classic Movies'Noir Alley franchise.



In a bit of corporate synergy, TCM, part of Time Warner’s Turner unit, is teaming up with Time Warner’s DC Entertainment to create a comic book titled Batman in Noir Alley that features the Caped Crusader and Eddie Muller, TCM’s Noir Alley host.



In the comic book, the famed Moroccan Raptor disappears from the Gotham City Museum and Batman and Muller look to recover it. Batman in Noir Alley, written by Stuart Moore with cover art by Dan Panosian is available in select comic book stores nationwide starting Wednesday and will also be in DC’s booth at New York Comic-Con in October.



TCM has also put together a new 360-degree experience for desktops and virtual reality devices with a seven-episode digital feature that launches in October.



Noir Alley: 360° of Noir will give fans the opportunity to immerse themselves further in to the dark and gritty world of noir with a new original story about a kidnap and murder.



Fans can search for clues, meet characters and figure out who-dun-it in the experience, created by Sprocket Creative and available at tcm.com/noiralley in October.



“At TCM, it’s our goal to continuously create fan-first experiences and provide opportunities to engage and interact with our brand both on and off the TV screen,” said Pola Changnon, senior VP of marketing, brand creative and talent for TCM. “We’re always looking for new and exciting immersive experiences that provide the perfect opportunity to offer a deeper level of engagement for our devoted Noir Alley fans.”