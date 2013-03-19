'Bates Motel' Checks In 3 Million Viewers in Premiere

A&E's new drama Bates Motel drew 3 million total viewers to its 10 p.m. premiere on Monday and an additional 1.6 million viewers for its 11 p.m. replay, according to Nielsen.

That haul was below the 4.1 million total viewers who tuned in for the premiere of A&E's last drama debut Longmire last June and the 3.6 million for the launch of The Glades in 2010.

Bates scored with younger viewers, however, averaging 1.6 million adults 18-49 and 1.6 million adults 25-54 at 10 p.m., making it the network's most-watched drama debut ever in both demos. Combined with the replay, the episode drew 2.4 million viewers 18-49 and 2.5 million among adults 25-54.

The series is a contemporary prequel to Psycho starring Vera Farmiga and Freddie Highmore from executive producers Carlton Cuse and Kerry Ehrin. A&E will repeat its premiere on March 20 at 11 p.m. following new episodes of its top-rated unscripted hit Duck Dynasty.