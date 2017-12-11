Batali Removed From ‘The Chew’ After Harassment Allegations

Mario Batali has been temporarily removed from daytime show The Chew, according to a report in USA Today, after he was accused of sexual harassment. Multiple women alleged harassment in a story by Eater New York.

ABC is reviewing the allegations against Batali, a co-host on the show.

The Chew “celebrates and explores life through food, with a group of dynamic, engaging, fun, relatable co-hosts who serve up everything to do with food--from cooking and home entertaining to food trends, restaurants, holidays and more--all aimed at making life better, fuller and more fun,” according to the show’s website. It is broadcast live in New York. Batali, Michael Symon, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and Daphne Oz are on the show.

Star chef Batali acknowledged personal "failures" and apologized to those he “mistreated and hurt.”

Batali has removed himself from his B&B Hospitality Group. He owns several popular restaurants across the country, including Babbo and Bar Jamon in New York, and Pizzeria Mozza in Los Angeles. He further expanded his profile with 11 cookbooks and numerous appearances on Food Network, including his series Molto Mario and Iron Chef.