Baseball a Home Run for Fox Deportes
Baseball is very, very good for Fox Deportes.
The network, which changed its name Oct. 1 from Fox
Sports En Espanol, says advertising sales for its coverage of the National
League Championship Series and World Series are up 25% and it has more
inventory left to sell.
Fox Deportes has seen strong demand from marketers
in the automobile, consumer electronics, wireless, financial, quick serve
restaurant and home improvement categories.
The network is also getting support from Major
League Baseball's corporate sponsors.
The strong sales at Fox Deportes mirror similar activity at FoxBroadcasting and Turner Broadcasting.
