Baseball a Home Run for Fox Deportes

Baseball is very, very good for Fox Deportes.

The network, which changed its name Oct. 1 from Fox

Sports En Espanol, says advertising sales for its coverage of the National

League Championship Series and World Series are up 25% and it has more

inventory left to sell.

Fox Deportes has seen strong demand from marketers

in the automobile, consumer electronics, wireless, financial, quick serve

restaurant and home improvement categories.

The network is also getting support from Major

League Baseball's corporate sponsors.

The strong sales at Fox Deportes mirror similar activity at FoxBroadcasting and Turner Broadcasting.