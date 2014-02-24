Bart Scott Added to CBS' 'The NFL Today'

CBS has rounded out its revamped roster for its Sunday morning NFL pregame show The NFL Today.

The network announced Monday that Bart Scott has been added to the program, joining Tony Gonzalez as part of CBS' new lineup for The NFL Today. Gonzalez and Scott join returning James Brown, Boomer Esiason and Bill Cowher, with Shannon Sharpe and Dan Marino leaving the program.

Last season, Scott's first with CBS Sports, the former linebacker was part of CBS Sports Network's early Sunday morning pregame show That Other Pregame Show. Scott will still appear on TOPS, as well as Showtime's Inside the NFL.

“Bart joining The NFL Today is a natural progression from his outstanding work during his first season on TOPS,” said CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus. “Bart brings a dynamic personality and unique perspective as a recently retired player providing strong opinions on all the hot-button issues on a weekly basis. We are confident he will continue to bring that perspective and those opinions to The NFL Today.”

Scott played 11 seasons in the NFL from 2002-12 with the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets.