Bart Named EVP/GM Of Debmar-Mercury

Lenny Bart has been named executive vice president and general manager of Debmar-Mercury, said company Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein on Tuesday.

Bart, formerly executive vice president of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, will oversee operations at Debmar-Mercury, with responsibility for domestic and international business operations, financial analysis, accounting, contracts, IT, administration and management reporting. He’ll also be charged with coming up with new business opportunities for Debmar-Mercury.

Bart spent 22 years at Warner Bros., overseeing WBDTD’s fee spot business. He has a master’s degree in broadcast management from Indiana University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Rochester.