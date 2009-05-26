Bart Named EVP/GM Of Debmar-Mercury
Lenny Bart has been named executive vice president and general manager of Debmar-Mercury, said company Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein on Tuesday.
Bart, formerly executive vice president of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, will oversee operations at Debmar-Mercury, with responsibility for domestic and international business operations, financial analysis, accounting, contracts, IT, administration and management reporting. He’ll also be charged with coming up with new business opportunities for Debmar-Mercury.
Bart spent 22 years at Warner Bros., overseeing WBDTD’s fee spot business. He has a master’s degree in broadcast management from Indiana University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Rochester.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.