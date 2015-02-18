Bart Feder Named Tribune Senior VP of News

Bart Feder, former senior VP of current programming at CNN, has been named senior VP of news at Tribune Broadcasting, overseeing news operations and production for Tribune’s 42 stations. He starts March 2 and reports to Larry Wert, president of broadcast media.

Feder spent five years at CNN, where he was responsible for primetime and morning news programs, as well as the network’s investigative, documentary and medical units. He departed in the spring of 2013. Prior to his time at the cable news giant, Feder was chairman and CEO of The FeedRoom, which manages online video, live streaming and digital asset management for media organizations.

“Bart has a long history of successful newsroom leadership and digital innovation. We are excited to have a content visionary of Bart’s caliber joining our team," said Wert.

Feder succeeds Katherine Green, who departed after seven months, citing excessive travel. She too had been in upper management at CNN after several stints in local TV news.

Feder has held executive management positions at WABC New York, WHDH Boston, WJXT Jacksonville and KOVR Sacramento. He has also held producer positions at WNEV Boston and WOR New York, after working as a news writer at CBS Radio and Tribune’s own WPIX New York. He began his career at 1010 WINS Radio in New York.

“Tribune has an unparalleled commitment to local news and finding innovative approaches to connect with its communities on every platform,” said Feder. “I'm looking forward to working with an outstanding group of news leaders across the country.”