Barry Larkin Re-Signs With ESPN

Hall of Fame shortstop Barry Larkin has reached a multiyear

contract extension with ESPN.

Larkin will continue his role as an analyst for Baseball

Tonight, as well as ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball pregame show.

Larkin joined ESPN in 2011 and has contributed to Baseball

Tonight as a studio analyst and to ESPN's coverage of Spring Training

and the College World Series as a game analyst.

"Having a Hall of Famer like Barry Larkin on your

roster helps fulfill our goal to serve fans with experience, insight and expert

analysis on a daily basis," said Mike McQuade, ESPN VP, production.

"Larkin's one of our core Baseball Tonight analysts and

he contributes to what is the deepest roster of MLB commentators anywhere."

The 2013 MLB season kicks off Sunday night at 8

p.m. ET on ESPN with the Houston Astros making their American League debut

against their in-state rival, the Texas Rangers.