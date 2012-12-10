Barry Julien Upped to Co-EP of 'Colbert Report'

Comedy Central has promoted Barry Julien to co-executive producer of The Colbert Report and Opus Moreschi to head writer.

Julien had previously served as supervising producer and head writer, while Moreschi had been a writer for the program.

"Barry Julien and Opus Moreschi are tireless, visionary producers and incredibly talented writers. For instance, they wrote this sentence," said the show's host and executive producer, Stephen Colbert.