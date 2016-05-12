Barrish On Board at Endemol Shine Beyond USA as Executive VP

Todd Barrish has been named executive VP, creative partnerships at Endemol Shine Beyond USA, Endemol Shine North America’s digital division. He will lead all content licensing, commercial partnerships and branded entertainment initiatives.

Barrish comes from Maker Studios, where he was senior VP, global strategic partnerships. Barrish worked closely with Bonnie Pan, Endemol Shine Beyond president, at Maker Studios, where Pan was executive VP of programming.

“Todd is the ideal executive to lead Endemol Shine Beyond USA in developing innovative new partnerships with both brands and licensees,” said Pan. “As we look to build on Beyond’s initial success, Todd’s wealth of experience, passion for storytelling and industry relationships will play a critical role in our continued growth.”

Prior to joining Maker Studios, Barrish was VP of sales for Digital Broadcasting Group. Before that, he was with Google.

“I'm beyond excited to be joining a team of global format visionaries to drive digital-first content initiatives across a multitude of distribution platforms,” he said. “The opportunity to mesh true creative prowess with brand narratives, while leveraging Endemol Shine's exceptional catalogue, is truly unparalleled."