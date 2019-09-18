‘Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like A Pro’ on Food Network Oct. 27

A new season of Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like A Pro begins on Food Network Sunday, Oct. 27 at noon ET/PT. Ina Garten hosts.

The show is shot at her home in East Hampton, New York. Garten explores Italian dishes and holiday brunches this season.

"Ina's new season starts with casual fall meals and takes us right through holiday celebrations," said Courtney White, president, Food Network. "Our audience is sure to be inspired by her signature tips and recipes to create their own home-cooked dishes."

The season premiere is about store-bought ingredients that can create easy dishes.

"I'll show everyone how to go to a grocery store, buy perfectly good ingredients, and make delicious, easy dishes that will delight everyone at their table," said Garten.

Garten has authored 11 cookbooks, including Cook Like a Pro.

Food Network is owned by Discovery, Inc.