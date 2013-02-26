Barbara Walters Returning to 'The View' March 4

Barbara Walters will return to ABC's The View on Monday, March 4, after spending more than a month off

the air recovering from a concussion and the chicken pox.

The 83-year-old Walters called into the daytime talk show on

Tuesday to announce the news.

"Like it or not, I'm coming back on the show

again," Walters said. "No more chicken pox. ... I haven't been

contagious for a while, but they wanted me to have rest, and I've had enough

rest and I'm ready to come back."

Walters was briefly hospitalized on Jan. 22 after fainting

and hitting her head at the British ambassador's residence during inauguration

weekend. On Jan. 28, it was announced she had been diagnosed with the chicken

pox.