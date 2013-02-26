Barbara Walters Returning to 'The View' March 4
Barbara Walters will return to ABC's The View on Monday, March 4, after spending more than a month off
the air recovering from a concussion and the chicken pox.
The 83-year-old Walters called into the daytime talk show on
Tuesday to announce the news.
"Like it or not, I'm coming back on the show
again," Walters said. "No more chicken pox. ... I haven't been
contagious for a while, but they wanted me to have rest, and I've had enough
rest and I'm ready to come back."
Walters was briefly hospitalized on Jan. 22 after fainting
and hitting her head at the British ambassador's residence during inauguration
weekend. On Jan. 28, it was announced she had been diagnosed with the chicken
pox.
