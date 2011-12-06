Barbara Walters Gets Interview With Syrian President

ABC News anchor Barbara Walters sat down with Syrian

President Bashar Al-Assad in Damascus for his first on-camera interview with

an American journalist since the uprising in Syria began last March.

Walters' interview will air on Wednesday, Dec. 7 on

ABCNews.com and Yahoo! News' Newsmakers series, Good Morning America, The View

and World News With Diane Sawyer. Nightline will devote Wednesday's full

program to the report, with the special edition "Barbara Walters in Syria:

Assad Speaks."

The interview addresses the Syria's human rights violations,

the government's violent crackdown on protestors and calls for the president to

step down.