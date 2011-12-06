Barbara Walters Gets Interview With Syrian President
ABC News anchor Barbara Walters sat down with Syrian
President Bashar Al-Assad in Damascus for his first on-camera interview with
an American journalist since the uprising in Syria began last March.
Walters' interview will air on Wednesday, Dec. 7 on
ABCNews.com and Yahoo! News' Newsmakers series, Good Morning America, The View
and World News With Diane Sawyer. Nightline will devote Wednesday's full
program to the report, with the special edition "Barbara Walters in Syria:
Assad Speaks."
The interview addresses the Syria's human rights violations,
the government's violent crackdown on protestors and calls for the president to
step down.
