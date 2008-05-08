Baran Named CFO of CBS Station Group

Rick Baran was named executive vice president and chief financial officer of the CBS Television Stations Group.

He’ll start May 19 and report to the owned-and-operated president and CEO, Tom Kane.

Baran comes from Tyco International, where he was CFO of consulting business Earth Tech. He succeeds Anton Guitano, who jumped to CBS Radio in November.

“Rick is a highly accomplished leader and consensus-builder who has effectively managed change and growth in numerous industries throughout his career,” Kane said. “We look forward to having him lead the outstanding finance team that we are fortunate to already have in place.”

CBS owns 29 TV stations.