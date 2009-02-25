Banikarim Tapped For NBCU Marketing

Filed at 1:40 p.m. EST on Feb. 25, 2009

Maryam Banikarim has been named senior VP, integrated dales marketing for NBC Universal.

Banikarim will oversee enterprise marketing sales for the company, as well as sales marketing for women and lifestyle cross-platform initiatives, Women@NBCU and Green is Universal.

"Maryam is a seasoned marketing executive with nearly 20 years of experience across a wide range of media," said NBC Universal president of sales Michael Pilot. "She's creative, isn't afraid to experiment, and most importantly, understands how a media company can effectively function as a first-class marketing partner for its clients."

She will co-report to Pilot and Lauren Zalaznick, President, NBC Universal Women & Lifestyle Entertainment Networks.

Banikarim had been CMO for Univision, a post she originated. She was also one of Multichannel News' 2009 "Women to Watch."