Bangura in For Norat-Phillips at WMYD

David Bangura has been named president/general manager at Granite's WMYD Detroit. His promotion from director of sales to the top spot is effective immediately.

He replaces Sarah Norat-Phillips, who is resigning.

"David's energy and focus have played a large part in his success as a salesperson and manager," said Granite Broadcasting COO John Deushane. "We are excited to recognize his achievements and proven leadership qualities with this appointment. We know David's dedication will continue to be an immeasurable asset to the station."

Norat-Phillips will remain at the station through August to help with the transition. She's a 29-year Granite veteran, and spent the last 10 years atop WMYD.

"[Sarah] is a true industry professional who brought strong business acumen to her numerous positions at Granite and was always dedicated to the betterment of the communities she worked and lived in," said Granite CEO Don Cornwell.

Norat-Phillips says she's "looking forward to pursuing both new and future goals."