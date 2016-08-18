Banfield Moving From CNN for New HLN Show

Ashleigh Banfield is moving from CNN to sister Turner Broadcasting network HLN as the host of a new show that will launch in the fall.

The new show will air at 8 p.m., where Nancy Grace has been appearing. Grace previously announced her high-rated show will be leaving the network.

Banfield announced the move during her broadcast on CNN Thursday afternoon. She called the opportunity “super exciting” and said the new show will deal with social and legal issues.

In a note to the network’s staff, HLN boss Ken Jautz said that “Ashleigh and her distinct journalistic style is the perfect fit as we continue to refocus on our news roots and increase our live hours of programming.”

HLN, originally known as Headline News, has gone through a number of format changes in recent years.