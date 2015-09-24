Banff World Media Festival Taps HBO as Its Company of Distinction

Banff World Media Festival has named HBO as its Company of Distinction for the 37th edition of the gathering.

HBO CEO and chairman Richard Plepler will give the Company of Distinction keynote.

The festival will be held June 12-15 at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Alberta.

“I have such great respect for the BANFF Foundation and the prestigious Banff World Media Festival,” said Plepler. “We are humbled by this recognition and I’m honored to appear and receive it on behalf of all those who work tirelessly to continue to make HBO shine so brightly. It has been a very exciting year for all of us so thank you to the organizers and Board of Directors for this acknowledgment.”

Past winners of the Company of Distinction program were CBS Corp. in 2013, Lionsgate Entertainment in 2014, and A+E Networks in 2015.