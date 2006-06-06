Bandstand's Yates Dead at 87

The AP reports that Edward J. Yates, the director of American Bandstand from 1952-69, died Friday in a nursing home in Media, Pa., at the age of 87.

After starting out as a photographer, Yates became a boom operator at WFIL Philadelphia, then a cameraman. He volunteered to direct Bandstand, which starteded its long life on WFIL and featured local teenagers soc-hopping to the latest Top 40 tunes. Bob Horn was the host when Yates began his directing duties; Dick Clark took over in 1956. It joined ABC's weekday afternoon schedule in 1957 (that's when it added American to its name).

Yates moved with the show to Los Angeles in 1964. After his retirement, he returned to Philadelphia.

Bandstand lasted until 1989.