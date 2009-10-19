Trending

Ballon Boy Was 'Hoax,' Official Says

The "balloon boy" incident that commanded much of the nation's attention Thursday appears to have been an elaborate PR stunt.

Authorities are alleging that a Fort Collins, Colo., couple concocted a plot to manipulate the news media to further their efforts to become reality TV stars, with the help of a weather balloon and their purportedly missing 6-year-old son.

Larimer County Sheriff Jim Alderden declared Sunday that Richard and Mayumi Heene perpetrated a hoax when they reported to local authorities that their 6-year-old son, Falcon, was hurtling away from their home in a flying saucer-like helium balloon on Thursday. In fact, the boy was found hiding in the family's attic.

