Ballon Boy Was 'Hoax,' Official Says

The "balloon boy" incident that commanded much of the nation's attention Thursday appears to have been an elaborate PR stunt.

Authorities are alleging that a Fort Collins, Colo., couple concocted a plot to manipulate the news media to further their efforts to become reality TV stars, with the help of a weather balloon and their purportedly missing 6-year-old son.

Larimer County Sheriff Jim Alderden declared Sunday that Richard and Mayumi Heene perpetrated a hoax when they reported to local authorities that their 6-year-old son, Falcon, was hurtling away from their home in a flying saucer-like helium balloon on Thursday. In fact, the boy was found hiding in the family's attic.

