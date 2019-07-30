‘Ballers’ Back on HBO Aug. 25

Comedy-drama Ballers returns for season five on HBO Aug. 25. Dwayne Johnson stars as a former NFL superstar who now is a financial manager for players based in sun-soaked Miami. HBO said, “Spencer's role in his clients’ lives far exceeds money management as he struggles to help them navigate the many pitfalls that come hand-in-hand with life in the spotlight.”

Johnson was The Rock earlier in his career in the wrestling ring. His films include the franchise The Fast and the Furious, Hercules and Moana.

Besides Johnson, the Ballers cast includes Russell Brand, Rob Corddry, John David Washington and Omar Miller.

Stephen Levinson created the show, and executive produces with Mark Wahlberg, Peter Berg, Dany Garcia, Julian Farino, Evan Reilly, Rob Weiss and Denis Biggs.

Season four began Aug. 12, 2018.