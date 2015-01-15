Balan Nair to Co-Chair SCTE’s ‘Energy 2020’ Program

Balan Nair, the executive VP and CTO of Liberty Global has been named co-chair of Energy 2020, an initiative of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) that has set a wide range of goals to reduce the industry’s power consumption.

Aiming to extend the program internationally, Nair will head it up in tandem with John Schanz, executive VP and chief network officer of Comcast Cable.

Introduced last June and outlined at this year’s SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Denver, Energy 2020’s targets include a 20% reduction of power consumption on a unit basis, a 15% energy cost reduction on a unit basis, and a 10% cut in grid dependency, and to optimize the power used in headends and data centers by 25%.

