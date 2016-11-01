Bakish to Receive $10M Package as Head of New Viacom Unit

Bob Bakish may be Viacom’s acting CEO for only a short period, but the long-time company executive has secured a long-term deal as CEO of the programmer’s newest unit – Viacom Global Entertainment Group – that could net him nearly $10 million per year over the next three years.

Bakish, who has been with Viacom since 1997 and most recently served as head of its international operations, agreed to become the company’s acting CEO, replacing Thomas Dooley effective Nov. 15. Also as part of that announcement, Bakish was named CEO of a new reorganized unit – Viacom Global Entertainment Group – which will include Viacom’s International Media Networks division and its Music and Entertainment Group, which houses MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, Spike, Logo, TV Land and CMT.

According to an 8-K statement filed with the SEC Tuesday, Bakish will serve as CEO of Global Entertainment through Oct. 30, 2019. According to the document, Bakish’s annual base salary will be $2.75 million and he will be eligible for an annual cash bonus with a target value of $3.5 million. Bakish also will be eligible to receive annual equity grants with a target value of $3.25 million.

