Bakish Paid $20.3M as Viacom Chief Executive

In his first year as CEO of Viacom, Bob Bakish received total compensation of $20.3 million, the company said in an SEC filing.

Bakish’s pay included a salary of $2.8 million, stock awards of $5.8 million, options worth $4.7 million and non-equity incentive plan compensation of $7 million.

Former Viacom CEO Phillippe Dauman, who was ousted after a board fight with the family of Sumner Redstone, which controls the media company, received $93 million in compensation for 2016. In 2015, he got total compensation of $54.2 million.

Bakish’s pay also was less than the $53.6 million received by Tom Dooley, who was CEO briefly between Dauman and Bakish. Upon his termination, Dooley received a cash payment of $48 million representing three times his target bonus award.