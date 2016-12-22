Bakish, Dubuc to Keynote at NATPE Miami 2017

NATPE announced Thursday that Viacom CEO Bob Bakish and A+E Networks president and CEO Nancy Dubuc will give keynote addresses at NATPE Miami 2017.

Bakish’s speech will be pat of the NATPE Platforms track, while Dubuc’s will be the opening keynote.

NATPE also announced Bob Saget (Fuller House) will host the third annual NATPE Reality Breakthrough Awards, which will be held Jan. 17 at a luncheon.

NATPE Miami takes place Jan. 17-19 at the Fontainebleau and Eden Roc Miami Beach resorts.