Baker to Keynote PowerBrokers Breakfast

Former FCC commissioners Meredith Attwell

Baker will give the keynote address at the Oct. 29 PowerBrokers Breakfast in Washington.

Baker is currently senior

VP, government affairs for NBCUniversal.

PowerBrokers is

sponsored by the Washington/Baltimore chapter of Women in Cable

Telecommunications (WICT) and honors the Touchstones of Leadership Award

winners, which include policymakers and regulators saluted for their work on

behalf of consumers and business.

Baker knows all

about such work. In addition to serving at the FCC, Baker is the former acting

head of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, where

she helped oversee the digital TV converter box program that insured that over-the-air

households with analog TV's would not be disenfranchised.