Baker to Keynote PowerBrokers Breakfast
Former FCC commissioners Meredith Attwell
Baker will give the keynote address at the Oct. 29 PowerBrokers Breakfast in Washington.
Baker is currently senior
VP, government affairs for NBCUniversal.
PowerBrokers is
sponsored by the Washington/Baltimore chapter of Women in Cable
Telecommunications (WICT) and honors the Touchstones of Leadership Award
winners, which include policymakers and regulators saluted for their work on
behalf of consumers and business.
Baker knows all
about such work. In addition to serving at the FCC, Baker is the former acting
head of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, where
she helped oversee the digital TV converter box program that insured that over-the-air
households with analog TV's would not be disenfranchised.
