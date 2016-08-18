Bahakel Signs Renewal of Nielsen Ratings Deal

Nielsen said that Bahakel Communications has signed a multi-year renewal for services including local TV ratings.

The deal, which covers stations in five TV markets in the South, also gives Bahakel access to data about consumer viewing, purchasing habits and ad sales.

Nielsen has been competing with comScore in the local TV ratings business.

"Nielsen's local measurement products, qualitative services and dedication to enhancing their capabilities helped us conclude that they are the best in this business and have the leading solution for our sales and programming efforts," said Jim Babb, COO at Bahakel. "We are excited to continue this relationship to see the growth and opportunity their insights will provide us and help us win in the marketplace."

"This agreement supplies Bahakel with the tools they need to more effectively compete in their markets, capture more ad dollars and deliver higher ROI to their advertisers. We value and look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship,” said Jeff Wender, managing director, local client solutions at Nielsen.