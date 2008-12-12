'Bachelor'’s Fleiss Inks New Deal With Warner

Mike Fleiss, creator of The Bachelor, has signed a multiyear production and development deal with Warner Horizon Television, the company said Friday. The pact covers new unscripted and scripted programming for broadcast, cable and digital outlets.



Fleiss and his production company Next Entertainment will continue to produce projects in coordination with Warner Horizon Television, with Warner Bros. International Television Distribution retaining rights to global distribution and format rights.



Fleiss currently has three shows in development with WHT:



--TV Land dating series The Cougar, where younger men vie for the attention of the eponymous bachelorette.

--Hitched or Ditched, an hourlong unscripted series for The CW where unmarried couples in long-term relationships plan a wedding in a week and decide at the end whether to actually say I do.

--An untitled, unscripted series for CBS featuring families that live near each other squaring off in competitions for cash and prizes.