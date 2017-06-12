‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Production Suspended Following ‘Misconduct’

Production on ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise has been suspended following “allegations of misconduct” on the set in Sayulita, Mexico, according to producer Warner Bros., and the cast sent home. Warner Bros. did not offer details on the misconduct.

The fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise, its cast comprised of characters who previously appeared in The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, is supposed to premiere Aug. 8.

Warner Bros. released the following statement:

“We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

Published reports say sexual relations between two cast members got too hot and heavy.

The season three finale rated a 1.6 in adults 18-49 in September. During the after show, ABC announced that season four was coming.

Chris Harrison hosts the series. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Elan Gale are executive producers.