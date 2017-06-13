‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Host Harrison Addresses Alleged Misconduct

Chris Harrison, host of Bachelor in Paradise, has issued a statement related to production of the show being suspended due to unspecified misconduct on the set in Mexico. He said he is commenting because of “all the rumors and misinformation being put out there.”

Bachelor in Paradise is a spinoff of the Bachelor and Bachelorette franchises, featuring people who’ve been on those shows. Its fourth season is scheduled to premiere Aug. 8.

Harrison said the safety of the cast and crew “is of the utmost importance to us. It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend filming.”

He said producer Warner Bros. is handling the investigation into the alleged misconduct. “They're moving quickly to gather all the facts, and once that's done a clear, concise decision can be made about where we go from here,” he said.

Harrison asked fans of the show to be patient. “I know in this day and age we want and even expect immediate answers but in this case it's just not possible. So again I urge you to please be patient and respect the privacy of the parties involved. I will keep you as informed and up to date as I possibly can. We’re sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment this may have caused the cast, the crew and our loyal fans. It is my sincere hope that we can come to a quick resolution on this and get back to work very soon.”