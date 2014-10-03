BabyFirst Network Launches On Suddenlink

BabyFirst, the TV network devoted to delivering high-quality child development programming to tots and their parents, announced today it has launched on Suddenlink, the nation’s seventh-largest cable operator. The network is now available to substantially all of Suddenlink’s 1.4 million video customers.

"We look forward to providing our unique content to Suddenlink's customers with young children," said Sharon Rechter, SVP business development and distribution, BabyFirst in a statement. "We are confident that parents will find great value in our content, which provides an engaging experience for babies during the first stages of their lives."

Added Suddenlink senior vice president and chief programming officer Kathy Payne: "BabyFirst is a terrific addition to our channel lineup. The network delivers something new and different to our customers and will be of great value to parents with babies."

This story originally appeared on Multichannel.com