BabyFirst Launches Website for Tots
Do kids under age three need a Website? The folks at
BabyFirst, a cable and satellite channel for babies and toddlers, think they
do.
The channel launched BabyU this week, an online
destination for tots. The site was designed by child development and
educational psychology experts to introduce young children to numbers,
language, art and music, explore critical thinking skills and provide an entry
to computers.
BabyU is subscription-based, available for a fee of $3.99
per month ($1.99 for BabyFirstTV channel subs) or $19.99 per year.
BabyFirstTV launched in 2006 as a paid subscription channel,
and is now available on Dish Network's basic package.
