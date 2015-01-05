BabyFirst Launches in 20 Time Warner Cable Markets

BabyFirst has gained a berth with Time Warner Cable.

The network that delivers development programming to tots and their parents has launched on TWC's digital basic tier. The launch encompasses more than 20 markets, including New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas and San Diego. Deal terms were not disclosed.

With the TWC rollout, BabyFirst, which also has affiliate deals with Comcast, DirecTV, Dish Network and AT&T U-verse, is now available in more than 50 million homes nationwide in English and Spanish (through SAP).

