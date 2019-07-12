Babineau, Larsen Named Comedy Central Co-Heads of Original Content

Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen were named co-heads of original content at Comedy Central, with oversight of all content developed across multiple platforms, including linear, theatrical, live, audio and Comedy Central Productions.

The pair has co-managed Comedy Central’s talent and development teams since 2017.

Babineau will relocate to Hollywood, and have oversight of the development of all scripted content developed by the brand, and will liaise with Paramount Players on Comedy Central-branded feature films. She will also continue as executive in charge of production for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Larsen will oversee the development of all unscripted content developed by the brand, as well as all stand-up, live events and audio offerings.

“Through their incredible eye for talent and innate ability to develop the right project for the right platform, Sarah and Jonas have helped build the Comedy Central brand into the strongest position it has ever been,” said Kent Alterman, president of Comedy Central, Paramount and TV Land. “Working closely with them often makes me feel a little less sharp, but in a good way. We are so lucky to have them.”

Comedy Central is part of Viacom.

Babineau previously worked in development and programming at Amazon Studios, and came on board at Comedy Central in 2014 as VP, original programming and development, east coast. She oversees all east coast-based series, including Klepper and The Other Two.

Prior to joining Comedy Central in 2010, Larsen was an executive producer and showrunner of non-scripted television, and formed his own production company, Y27 Entertainment. He came on board at Comedy Central as VP of specials and was quickly elevated to senior VP, talent and specials. Larsen was named executive VP and co-head of talent & development in 2017.

“We could not be more excited and honored to continue building the Comedy Central brand and expanding its amazing legacy,” said Babineau and Larsen. “To come to work every day with the goal of making the world laugh is a dream come true.”