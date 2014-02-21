Babbit Named Travel Channel Programming Chief

Ross Babbit has been named senior VP of programming and development at Travel Channel, the network announced Friday. Babbit joined Travel Channel in 2012 as senior VP, programming and production.

The network also announced that general manager Andy Singer is stepping down after two years as general manager of Travel Channel.

The moves follow Shannon O’Neill’s appointment earlier in February as president of the network. He replaced Lauren Ong, who departed last year.

“Travel Channel’s mission is to deliver programming that embraces and celebrates travel as a passionate lifestyle category,” O’Neill said. “Ross has contributed to our success through winning shows that have increased the network’s audience of upscale, educated and highly valued viewers. With his expanded role, he’ll work with all the talented individuals at Travel Channel to grow our viewership through innovative formats and our team of engaging, expert hosts.”

Prior to joining Travel Channel, Babbit had overseen programming at fellow Scripps network DIY.