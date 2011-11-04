A-B Gives Starcom Planning Assignment
The King of Beers, Anheuser-Busch, has given media agency
Starcom an assignment to assist its internal planning and buying unit.
Anheuser-Busch is a major television spender and sponsors
many top sports, including the NFL. Starcom previously worked on the Miller Beer
business.
"Starcom impressed us with their planning and research
capabilities, investment in media planning tools and strong team of people,"
Paul Chibe, Anheuser-Busch's vice president of U.S. marketing, said in a
statement. "They will enable Busch Media Group to maintain and expand
upon our category-leading capabilities, and we look forward to their
contributions."
"The Anheuser-Busch brand teams and Busch Media Group are some of the savviest
marketing minds in the business, and we're thrilled to be part of their core
team," Starcom CEO Lisa Donohue said. "Our team is excited to apply our unique
experience and planning approach to Anheuser-Busch's iconic brands."
