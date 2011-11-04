A-B Gives Starcom Planning Assignment

The King of Beers, Anheuser-Busch, has given media agency

Starcom an assignment to assist its internal planning and buying unit.

Anheuser-Busch is a major television spender and sponsors

many top sports, including the NFL. Starcom previously worked on the Miller Beer

business.

"Starcom impressed us with their planning and research

capabilities, investment in media planning tools and strong team of people,"

Paul Chibe, Anheuser-Busch's vice president of U.S. marketing, said in a

statement. "They will enable Busch Media Group to maintain and expand

upon our category-leading capabilities, and we look forward to their

contributions."

"The Anheuser-Busch brand teams and Busch Media Group are some of the savviest

marketing minds in the business, and we're thrilled to be part of their core

team," Starcom CEO Lisa Donohue said. "Our team is excited to apply our unique

experience and planning approach to Anheuser-Busch's iconic brands."