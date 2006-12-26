AZN Adds To Slate for 2007

Comcast-owned AZN Television, a network targeted to Asian Americans, is adding new programming to its 2007 slate.

January will see several new series premieres.

Handsome Siblings, a drama starring Chinese pop star Nicholas Tse and TV star Dickie Cheung, premieres Jan. 1. Also on Jan. 1: Mars, starring Vic Chou and Barbi Xu.



Style: Asia, a guide to fashion from cities such as Singapore, Hong Kong and Shangai, will premiere on the network Jan. 2. Also premiering on this date is Drunken Kung Fu, a Vietnamese drama.

On Jan.12, AZN will premiere Music Bang, a music-video series featuring Asian and Asian-American musicians.

Historical drama Jumong premieres Feb. 20, and Chinese martial arts drama Seven Swordsmen hits AZN Feb. 20.

Said General Manager Rod Shanks in a statement, "This is programming that resonates with all Asian cultures. We are very pleased to be working with programming partners like NBA Entertainment and Sony Pictures to make sure we have the very best entertainment from across Asia, as well as quality original programming produced by and for Asian Americans."