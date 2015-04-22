Aziz Ansari to Topline Netflix Comedy

Aziz Ansari is reteaming with a pair of his Parks & Recreation alums for a new comedy on Netflix.

The streaming service ordered 10 episodes of a comedy that was cocreated by Ansari and Parks coexecutive producer Alan Yang, with the former NBC series’ cocreator Mike Schur on board as an executive producer. Dave Becky and David Miner are executive producers as well.

Ansari will topline the untitled comedy, which also costars H. Jon Benjamin (Bob’s Burgers, Archer), Dear White People’s Eric Wareheim of the comedy duo Tim & Eric, Saturday Night Live alum Noel Wells and Kevin Yu. The series, whose plot is being kept under wraps, is currently filming in New York.

Universal Television, which has Schur and Yang under overall deals, will produce the show with 3 Arts.