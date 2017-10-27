Azcárraga Steps Down as CEO of Mexico’s Televisa

Emilio Azcárraga Jean is stepping down as CEO of the giant Mexican broadcast company Televisa.

Azcárraga will remain executive chairman of the board and retain responsibility for Televisa's soccer business.

Bernardo Gómez and Alfonso de Angoitia were named co-chief executive officers. The changes are effective Jan. 1.

Televisa, based in Mexico, is a part owner of Univision and provides the channel with the bulk of its programming. Televisa's telenovelas were popular for years and made Univision the dominant Spanish-language network in the U.S. in recent years, Hispanic viewers have been seeking more contemporary programming pushing Televisa and Univision to retool.



Gómez and Angoitia were responsible for renegotiating Televisa’s program licensing agreement with Univision.

“Our industry is undergoing a massive transformation, presenting us with big challenges, but even bigger opportunities,” Azcárraga said. “For over two decades, and through some critical business moments, Bernardo and Alfonso have been driven and passionate executives who have outgrown their current roles at the company. Their new leadership roles will allow me to focus on the Company’s long-term strategy.”

Gómez joined Televisa in 1998 and was executive VP of Group Televisa.

De Angoitia joined Televisa in 1998 and was executive VP. He was CFO from 1999 through 2003.

“We are honored to be given the opportunity to take on this new role, and grateful to Emilio and the Board for the trust they place in us. Underthe leadership of Emilio, Televisa has assembled and developed a very unique set of assets, which we intend to leverage while continuing to drive strong growth in content and telecom services,” Gómez and de Angoitia said in a joint statement. “We look forward to jointly leading Televisa and positioning the Company to excel in this rapidly changing competitive environment.”

Salvi Folch, formerly CFO of Grupo Televisa, will become VP of strategic planning. Carlos Ferreiro will become VP of finance and José Antonio Lara will become VP of administration.