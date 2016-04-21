AXS TV to Pay Tribute to Prince April 23

AXS TV will pay tribute to Prince on April 23.

The celebration will feature two specials on the icon: Rock Legends: Prince and Slave Trade: How Prince Re-Made the Music Business.

Prince died April 21 at the age of 57.

After news of the musician’s death spread, networks were quick to honor him with MTV playing music videos and performance footage non-stop and announcing that it would mark his death at their upfront.

